Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 15,843 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.49 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

