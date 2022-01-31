Assetmark Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 141,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $167.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

