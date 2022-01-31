Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 122,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $193,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,842,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

