Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 225,171 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $151,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

