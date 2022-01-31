Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

