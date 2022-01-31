Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

NYSE GL opened at $102.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

