Cowen Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of STX stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

