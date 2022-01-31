Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

