NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.