Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 223,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

