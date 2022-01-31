AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,951.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,972.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,782.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

