Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,281 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.9% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.08 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,983. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.