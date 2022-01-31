Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $196.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

