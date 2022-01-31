Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 95,146 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $691,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

