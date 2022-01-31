Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

