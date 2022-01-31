Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 39,412 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,396 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

