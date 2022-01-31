Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Digimarc by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Digimarc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

