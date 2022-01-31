Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,562,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

