Caption Management LLC Sells 31,291 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,493,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.33. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

