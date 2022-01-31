Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 29,400 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $315.49 million, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.85. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.