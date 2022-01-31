Caption Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Lufax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Lufax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

