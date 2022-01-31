XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $32.15 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

