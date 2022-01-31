734,900 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 734,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of GO opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

