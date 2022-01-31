Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,706 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AWK stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

