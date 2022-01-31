Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

