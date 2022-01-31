-$0.10 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

