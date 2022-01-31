Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 162 ($2.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,831.19).

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.64) on Monday. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 114.90 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.03.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

