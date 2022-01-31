-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $440,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $831,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

