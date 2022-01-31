Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,641 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,714 shares of company stock worth $2,877,328 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $131.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

