Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.