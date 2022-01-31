Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 771,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRYS stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

