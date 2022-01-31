Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.72) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.48) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.72) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 420 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.47).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.15).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.