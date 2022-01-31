Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.22) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.79) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.12).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.46) on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 335.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

