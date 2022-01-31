Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $6,565,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

