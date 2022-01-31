Berenberg Bank Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($36.43) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

FEVR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.57).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,046 ($27.60) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,623.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.