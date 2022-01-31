Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 506.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,759,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

