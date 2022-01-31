iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

