Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,383 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,394,000 after acquiring an additional 823,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $39,054,000.

VMBS opened at $52.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

