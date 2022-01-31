ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $538,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.