CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

CNMD stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 52-week low of $108.44 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

