Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 79.90 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £944.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 76,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £49,743.20 ($67,111.71). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,522.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

