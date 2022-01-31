The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.