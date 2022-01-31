Empirical Finance LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.