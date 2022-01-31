Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

1/26/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

1/20/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/14/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/13/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00.

1/10/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster Ford’s revenues. The company’s aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F-150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration sparks optimism. Ford’s commitment toward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also praiseworthy. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles also bodes well. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00.

12/30/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

12/2/2021 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

F stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

