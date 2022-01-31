Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Rises By 171.9%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the December 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FOUN stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Founder SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

