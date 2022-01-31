Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,000 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the December 31st total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 628.2 days.

Shares of SNYNF opened at $104.16 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37.

A number of research firms have commented on SNYNF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

