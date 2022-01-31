Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Grows By 160.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.19. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

