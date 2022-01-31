Empirical Finance LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

