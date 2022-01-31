Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 652,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

