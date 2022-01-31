Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

